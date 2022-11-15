Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress releases list of star campaigners. Check here

Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress releases list of star campaigners. Check here2 min read . 02:49 PM IST
- Congress is all set to challenge BJP in PM Modi's home state
- Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several senior leaders are to campaign. See here
The Congress party on Tuesday released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Gujarat Elections.
As per the list released, party chief Malliakrjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CMs Ashok Gehlot-Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar will campaign for the grand old party ahead of the polls.
Congress is all set to challenge the BJP in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with key promises like 10 lakh jobs in government and semi-government departments, free medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh, LPG cylinder at ₹500 and 300 units of free electricity every month.
The party, which rolled out its manifesto on Saturday, also promised unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month, ₹2,000 pension to divyangs, widows, senior citizens and needy women, and waiver of loans of up to ₹3 lakh of all fishermen, among other things.
In its poll manifesto, the Congress also said it would revoke the remission granted by the state government to 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case allowing their premature release from jail
Further the party promised that it would restore the name of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad as Sardar Patel Stadium if voted to power in upcoming Gujarat elections
On Monday, the party appointed five poll observers to oversee the state elections.
AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik will be the party observer for the South zone headquartered in Surat while Mohan Prakash will oversee the polls in Saurashtra zone and will be headquartered at Rajkot.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will be positioned at Baroda and oversee the polls for central region and BK Hariprasad will look after the North zone and will be headquartered at Ahmedabad. Congress leader KH Muniappa will be the fifth zonal observer.
The Gujarat assembly elections are witnessing a three-way contest among the ruling BJP, which has been in power in the state for 24 years, the opposition Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has kicked off a high-pitched campaign.
Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
(With inputs from agencies)
