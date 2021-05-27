The Gujarat government on Thursday extended the night curfew, imposed in 36 cities, till June 4 even as the state continued to see a drop in coronavirus cases.

However, the state government has decided to relax the night curfew timings by an hour, while keeping the daytime restrictions in place.

Instead of the earlier curfew timings of 8 pm to 6 am, the night restrictions on people's movement will be between 9 pm to 6 am, the state government said.

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot are among the 36 cities where night curfew is currently in place.

During the night curfew in Gujarat, all shops, shopping complexes, salons, APMCs, and other commercial establishments will be allowed to remain open between 9 am and 3 pm in the 36 cities.

Moreover, restaurants will only provide take-away or home delivery services between 9 am to 9 pm in these 36 cities, the government said in a statement.

However, educational institutions, auditoriums, theatres, malls, community halls, water parks, spas, gyms, gardens and swimming pools, will remain closed across the state.

As in the previous week, there will be a total ban on all kinds of religious, political and social gatherings across the state.

While places of worship will remain shut for public for another week, sports complexes and stadiums can operate without spectators, the Gujarat government added.

The public transport services can function with 50% capacity in the state, it was stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.