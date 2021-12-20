Amid the rising number of Omicron cases in the country, Gujarat government has announced to extend the night curfew hours in 8 major cities till December 31. The curfew will remain effective between 1 am and 5 am, as per news agency ANI .

Meanwhile, on Sunday, three new cases of Omicron were detected in the state - one each in Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar - which pushed the total tally to 11.

A 23-year old Tanzania national studying at a university in Rajkot has tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant. The student has been admitted to PDU hospital. So far, the state has reported as many as 11 Omicron cases.

Also, a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the infectious Omicron variant of Coronavirus. The non-resident Indian tested positive for the infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after he arrived from the UK on 15 December.

A 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel said.

Two new cases of Omicron had surfaced on Friday from Vadodara in Gujarat.

India's Omicron variant rose to 168 on Monday after Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka logged more cases of the new strain of Covid-19, respectively.

According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (28), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (15), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Rajya Sabha, “We're monitoring the situation daily with experts. With our experience during the 1st and 2nd waves, to ensure that we don't face problems when variant spreads, we've arranged a buffer stock of important medicines."

(With inputs from agencies)

