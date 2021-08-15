The Gujarat government on Sunday extended night curfew (11pm-6am) in eight cities — Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh till August 28, news agency ANI reported.

In the last week of July, the state decided to reduce the timings for night curfew imposed in eight cities by an hour. While the restrictions were earlier in place from 10 pm to 6 am, they were relaxed by one hour from 11 pm till 6 am.

According to revised guidelines, hotels and restaurants can stay open only till 10 pm. Further, public ceremonies are allowed with 400 people in open areas.

In closed spaces, functions with up to 50% of seating capacity are permitted.

Installation of a maximum of 4 feet Ganesha statue in public permitted for the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

On Saturday, the state reported 25 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 8,25,166. With the discharge of 18 people during the day, the recovery count stood at 8,14,903, which is 98.76 per cent of the tally. Presently, the state has 185 active cases.

