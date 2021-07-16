The Gujarat government on Friday extended Covid night curfew in eight cities of the state till August 1. However, the state government has allowed water parks and swimming pools to reopen with 50% capacity from Tuesday, July 20.

Curfew between 10 pm and 6 am, which was in force till July 20 in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh, has now been extended till the morning of August 1, a state government release said.

"Owners, managers and staff of water parks will have to get inoculated with the first dose by July 31," it said.

An official said non AC private and public transport buses can operate at 100 per cent capacity and AC buses at 75% capacity from July 20, and it will be mandatory for drivers and conductors to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Gujarat government also said hotels, resort-restaurants and water parks in the state have been exempted from fixed electricity charges for a period of one year as per an announcement made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on June 7, and such entities will have to pay only for actual consumption.

Gujarat's Covid caseload has surged to 8,24,423 as of July 16. The state reported zero Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. However, 10,074 people have due to coronavirus, so far in the state.

The state's recovery rate improved to 98.70%, and the state is currently left with 606 active cases, of which seven patients are in critical condition, according to Gujarat's health department.

According to the health department, 19 out of 33 districts in Gujarat did not report a single case during the day. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu reported one new case and seven recoveries during the day, an official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 10,565, of which 10,545 patients have recovered, four have died and 16 are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, 2,73,547 people were inoculated against Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of jabs administered so far in Gujarat to 2,90,27,804. At least 92,16,183 doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44

