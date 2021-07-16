According to the health department, 19 out of 33 districts in Gujarat did not report a single case during the day. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu reported one new case and seven recoveries during the day, an official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 10,565, of which 10,545 patients have recovered, four have died and 16 are currently undergoing treatment.