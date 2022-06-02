An explosion, followed by fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara on 2 June, news agency ANI reported.

Further news reports suggest that the chemical factory witnessed five major explosions which was followed by fire. Several videos emerged of the fire accident wherein several blast noises could be heard from afar.

Fire and smoke made a dense cloud and rose up in the sky, followed by several more blast noises in the factory.

#WATCH | Huge explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xNd55HJv9P — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

The reports further added that smoke was visible from a long distance and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire.

Some people posted visuals of the fire incident, where dense smoke can be seen rising from the Nandesari facility.

Deepak Nitrite issued a statement whrein they mentioned that they are monitoring the situation closely and the safety of employees and people in the vicinity was of foremost priority.

Further details of death, injury are awaited.

#deepaknitrite - Accident in its Nandesari facility. Its an old plant with Nitrates capacity. Details yet to be known. pic.twitter.com/98hX603ZKL — Arun Mukherjee (@Arunstockguru) June 2, 2022

The Deepak Nitrite company's shares on Thursday ended 1.72% higher at ₹2,045.25 apiece on the BSE.

For the quarter ended March 2022, the company's standalone net sales came in at ₹750.24 crore, up 42.71% from ₹525.70 crore in March 2021 quarter while its net profit stood at ₹142.70 crore, up 41.15% from ₹101.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the fiscal year.

EBITDA came in at Rs. 213.49 crore, up 34.71% from ₹158.48 crore in March 2021 quarter. Deepak Nitrite's earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹10.46 from Rs. 7.41 in March 2021.