Gujarat: Fire breaks out at textile printing mill, 10 rescued

Bardoli's chief fire officer PB Gadhvi said that the blaze has gutted the entire building. "The fire broke out at the dyeing and printing mill located in Palsana area around 3.30 am and it is still raging. It has engulfed all the three floors of the unit. While majority of the workers came out safely with the help of locals after the fire started spreading, firemen rescued around 10 workers who had got stuck in the rear part of the mill. But no one was injured in the incident," he added.

