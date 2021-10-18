Two workers were killed after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey packaging unit in Gujarat's Surat district in the morning today, police said, ANI tweeted.

According to the police, the fire started on the unit's first floor and soon spread to other floors. Hydraulic cranes were used to rescue workers trapped inside the building.

Surat | Rescue operation has concluded at the packaging factory where a fire broke out early morning today in Vareli, Kadodara



Police say two people have died and 125 people rescued in the fire incident. pic.twitter.com/UlgKlk94BE — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Rescue operations have concluded, and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.