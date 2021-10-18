Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Surat packaging factory; 2 dead, 125 injured

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Surat packaging factory; 2 dead, 125 injured1 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Surat Fire: According to the police, the fire started on the unit's first floor and soon spread to other floors
Two workers were killed after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey packaging unit in Gujarat's Surat district in the morning today, police said, ANI tweeted.
According to the police, the fire started on the unit's first floor and soon spread to other floors. Hydraulic cranes were used to rescue workers trapped inside the building.
Rescue operations have concluded, and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
More details are awaited.
