Gujarat: 7 missing as heavy rains wreak havoc, several parts inundated; all primary schools to remain closed on Tuesday

  • In Gandhinagar, the water level in Sant Sarovar Dam is continuously increasing due to heavy rains in the region.

Updated26 Aug 2024, 05:12 PM IST
A video grab shows two people using boat to commute on a flooded street in Ahmedabad.
A video grab shows two people using boat to commute on a flooded street in Ahmedabad.

Amid heavy rainfall over the past two days in Gujarat, several parts of the state have been inundated, displacing hundreds of people.

State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said that all primary schools in Gujarat to remain closed tomorrow, due to heavy rainfall, reported ANI.

Due to heavy rains in the region, the water level in Sant Sarovar Dam in Gandhinagar is continuously increasing. Various low-lying areas were flooded, and many trees were uprooted.

Watch video

According to the chief minister’s office, the downpour impacted Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts in South Gujarat.

To take stock of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday telephoned Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and assured them of central assistance.

Shah expressed his concern and assured the central government would provide all necessary support to address the crisis.

“Due to the heavy rains causing flood-like conditions in some areas of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Gujarat and assured them of any assistance needed from the central government,” an official source told ANI.

Watch video

On Sunday, the Gujarat chief minister directed state officials to evacuate the people from low-lying areas to safer locations.

In Morbi, 17 people drowned when a tractor's attached trolley overturned near Dhavana village on Sunday night while crossing a flooded causeway on a river amid heavy rains.

A search and rescue operation was launched and ten people were rescued while 7 remain missing. 

Morbi Collector KB Jhaveri on Monday said: “Due to heavy rains today, a lot of water was flowing from the causeway. A tractor was passing through that causeway, and the attached trolley overturned due to the force of water. Around 17 people travelling were drowned. Our Block Development Officer, Tehsildar, Chief Officer Municipality, SP and myself arrived here. We called our State Disaster Relief Force. Till now, we have saved the lives of 10 people. We are trying our best to save the rest of the people.”

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Gujarat: 7 missing as heavy rains wreak havoc, several parts inundated; all primary schools to remain closed on Tuesday

