Gujarat: 7 missing as heavy rains wreak havoc, several parts inundated; all primary schools to remain closed on Tuesday

Amid heavy rainfall over the past two days in Gujarat, several parts of the state have been inundated, displacing hundreds of people.

State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said that all primary schools in Gujarat to remain closed tomorrow, due to heavy rainfall, reported ANI.

Due to heavy rains in the region, the water level in Sant Sarovar Dam in Gandhinagar is continuously increasing. Various low-lying areas were flooded, and many trees were uprooted.

Watch video According to the chief minister’s office, the downpour impacted Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts in South Gujarat.

To take stock of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday telephoned Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and assured them of central assistance.

Shah expressed his concern and assured the central government would provide all necessary support to address the crisis.

“Due to the heavy rains causing flood-like conditions in some areas of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Gujarat and assured them of any assistance needed from the central government,” an official source told ANI.

Watch video On Sunday, the Gujarat chief minister directed state officials to evacuate the people from low-lying areas to safer locations.

In Morbi, 17 people drowned when a tractor's attached trolley overturned near Dhavana village on Sunday night while crossing a flooded causeway on a river amid heavy rains.

A search and rescue operation was launched and ten people were rescued while 7 remain missing.