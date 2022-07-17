Gujarat floods: At least 811 rescued, IMD issues red alert in two districts

India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in two districts of Gujarat, Dang and Valsad as they have already been reeling under flood waters for the past few days
In the wake of extremely heavy rainfall, at least 811 people were rescued along several animals and birds after a flood-like situation arose in Navsari district in Gujarat. Additionally, the rescue teams provided food to the animals stranded in the flood-affected areas.
P. Swaroop, Relief Commissioner informed on Friday that nearly 811 people have been rescued in the Navsari district of Gujarat in a single day. Navsari region in Gujarat is one of the areas that has been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river. And, the water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in two districts of Gujarat, Dang and Valsad. Valsad has already been reeling under flood waters for the past few days.
"The district administration team worked from the previous night to 5:30 am today and rescued all the people who were stuck," an official statement from Chief Minister's Office said. A total of 811 people have been rescued in one day in Navsari as per the details provided by the collector of Navsari during the video conference presided by Chief Minister Bhupender Patel to take stock of the prevailing situation in the state.
Additionally, he instructed all the district collectors and administrations to work hard as the water has now reduced significantly and also told them to do a survey of the destruction caused due to the natural calamity in the state. Patel also told them to provide necessary financial assistance to the people who suffered losses.
The chief minister said, "now as the water has subsided, the work to stop the epidemic from spreading anymore should be done effectively and the destroyed roads across the state must be repaired so that the citizens do not face any difficulties."
Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi informed about the red alert in eight districts, stating "red alerts for heavy rainfall announced in eight districts including Surat, Junagadh, Gir, Bhavnagar, Tapi, Dang, Valsad and Navsari. National highway towards Mumbai and at two places in Dang and Kutch national highways have been closed. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is working well to rescue people who are stuck in Navsari and Valsad district."
Meanwhile, a massive amount of water was released from the Madhuban Dam on the Daman Ganga river in the Valsad district as the region continues to remain battered by heavy rainfall. During his visit to the state control room on Thursday night, the chief minister took detailed information on moving people to safer places, opening up roads and highways, and regarding the work being done by the NDRF, stated the state government.
While the locals of Golvad and Fadvel village near Kaveri river in Navsari District were trapped due to flash floods on the banks of river Kaveri, several parts of Ahmedabad faced waterlogging as rainfall continued to lash the city. There was waterlogging in Vejalpur and Shrinand Nagar in Ahemdabad.
