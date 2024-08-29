Gujarat floods: 35 dead, 140 dams and 24 rivers overflowing, water-logging, search and rescue efforts | 10 points

Gujarat floods: Several rivers and reservoirs in Gujarat are overflowing due to the torrential rains in the state. Rajkot, Anand, Mahisagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Morbi, Junagadh and Bharuch are the worst-hit districts.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated29 Aug 2024, 07:11 AM IST
Gujarat floods: A family wades through a flooded road following torrential rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Gujarat floods: A family wades through a flooded road following torrential rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.(AP)

Gujarat floods: Heavy rains that lashed Gujarat through this week have triggered a flood-like situation in the western state. Several rivers and reservoirs in the state are overflowing and water from Ajwa Reservoir and Pratappura Reservoirs was released into Vishwamitri River leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas and causing water-logging at other places.

Here are 10 points about Gujarat floods:

Also Read | Gujarat rains: Western Railway cancels 12 trains following waterlogging
  • As many as 35 lives lave been lost in rain related incidents in Gujarat, according to Indian Express. On Wednesday the death toll rose by nine, PTI reported.
  • Around 8,500 residents have been relocated and rescued from flood-affected regions of the state.
  • The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Gujarat for August 29, as heavy rains are expected continuing to severely impact some parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day.
  • Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The flood situation in Gujarat is extremely worrying as several people have lost their lives and are missing."

Also Read | IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Vadodara, Surat, and other districts in Gujarat

Appealing to the PM Modi-led NDA government at the centre to send more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said, “We are proud of our Armed Forces and Coast Guard, who are undertaking rescue efforts. Congress leaders and workers must coordinate all possible relief efforts, in this hour of tragedy.”

  • In addition to 14 NDRF and 22 SDRF teams, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Coast Guard have been called in to assist in search and rescue efforts.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, took stock of the prevailing situation in the state and inquired about the relief and rescue efforts.
  • To review the relief and rescue operations after heavy rains, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel held a video conference with district collectors and municipal commissioners from the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.
  • State Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey, who is overseeing operations at SEOC, issued directives to district collectors and corporation commissioners regarding the management of the situation.
  • As many as 140 reservoirs and dams, and 24 rivers in the state were flowing above the danger mark, according to an official release. Rains disrupted traffic movement, train services and flight operations in the state.
  • The worst affected districts include Rajkot, Anand, Mahisagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Morbi, Junagadh and Bharuch.

Expressing concern over the flood situation, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said in a post on X, "I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and whose property has been damaged in this calamity. I hope that the injured recover soon."

Also Read | Gujarat rains: Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory after ‘heavy rain forecast’

The former Congress chief added, “An appeal has been made to all Congress workers to provide all possible help to the affected people and the administration in relief and rescue work.”

He further urged the government to take all necessary steps to reduce the impact of this calamity so that the affected people can move towards reconstruction and rehabilitation as soon as possible.

(With agency inputs)

 

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 07:11 AM IST
Gujarat floods: 35 dead, 140 dams and 24 rivers overflowing, water-logging, search and rescue efforts | 10 points

