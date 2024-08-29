Gujarat floods: Heavy rains that lashed Gujarat through this week have triggered a flood-like situation in the western state. Several rivers and reservoirs in the state are overflowing and water from Ajwa Reservoir and Pratappura Reservoirs was released into Vishwamitri River leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas and causing water-logging at other places.
Here are 10 points about Gujarat floods:
Appealing to the PM Modi-led NDA government at the centre to send more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said, “We are proud of our Armed Forces and Coast Guard, who are undertaking rescue efforts. Congress leaders and workers must coordinate all possible relief efforts, in this hour of tragedy.”
Expressing concern over the flood situation, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said in a post on X, "I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and whose property has been damaged in this calamity. I hope that the injured recover soon."
The former Congress chief added, “An appeal has been made to all Congress workers to provide all possible help to the affected people and the administration in relief and rescue work.”
He further urged the government to take all necessary steps to reduce the impact of this calamity so that the affected people can move towards reconstruction and rehabilitation as soon as possible.
(With agency inputs)
