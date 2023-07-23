Gujarat is battered with heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in the multiple cities of the state. In Junagadh district, heavy rains displayed their fury with cars being washed away by rivers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till 24 July. '

"Junagadh received heavy rainfall today...Water in large amounts has entered the city...The people are safe, however, NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed there...," Gujarat Minister Raghavji Patel on flood-like situation in the city said.

Here are top updates on Gujarat floods

1) Amid incessant rains hitting several parts of Gujarat, one person went missing in Navsari city on Saturday. The search is underway, as per the district administration.

2) “Navsari received heavy rains between 8 am and 12 am, leading to water logging in many parts of the city. Water has receded almost everywhere, but some low-lying areas are still waterlogged," an official said.

3) Vehicular movement was disrupted as water entered the engines of vehicles. Traffic snarled at National Highway 48 of Gujarat due to rain. However, the vehicular movement resumed later.

4) "Due to heavy rains in Junagadh, CM Bhupendra Patel cancelled all his programs and called an emergency meeting at the collector's office. 4 municipal teams, 25,000 food packets and NDRF teams from Rajkot district are also being sent to Junagadh for relief and rescue work," Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi said.

5) The officials said that more than 25,000 food packets were being prepared with the support of various social organizations to deliver food to the affected people in Junagadh district.

6) Heavy to very heavy rains pounded several districts in Gujarat's south and Saurashtra regions on Saturday, triggering a flood-like situation in urban areas and isolating villages amid rising water levels in dams and rivers surging to danger levels.

7) A father-son duo drowned after their car got washed away near Silvassa town of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district in the Union Territory neighbouring Gujarat. The two were caught by fast-moving waters on Friday night when they were trying to cross over a low-lying bridge.

8) In Navsari city, a man and his son were swept away in a swollen drain. While the man was rescued, efforts were underway to trace the son, an official said.

9) Over 200 mm of rainfall in a few hours on Saturday morning overwhelmed the drainage system in Navsari city, with water spilling onto roads and low-lying areas. It caused massive traffic congestion in the city, and the situation was brought under control through a coordinated effort, additional collector Ketan Joshi said.

10) Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in many other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch during the next three days, the IMD said.

(With inputs from agencies)