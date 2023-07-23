Gujarat floods: Heavy rainfall engulfs Navsari, Junagadh; one person missing | Top updates2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Gujarat hit by heavy monsoon rains, leading to flood-like situations. Junagadh district severely affected, cars washed away. Red, orange, and yellow alerts issued. Search underway for missing person in Navsari.
Gujarat is battered with heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in the multiple cities of the state. In Junagadh district, heavy rains displayed their fury with cars being washed away by rivers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till 24 July. '
