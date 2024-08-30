Gujarat floods news: Extremely heavy rains to pound Saurashtra, Kutch today | 10 points

Gujarat flood news: After massive devastation due to severe flood, several parts of Gujarat are likely to receive more rainfall today.

Updated30 Aug 2024, 07:41 AM IST
Gujara Floods: Severe rainfall and waterlogging killed at least 28 people in the state causing major damage to the property and loss of lives.(AFP)

Gujarat floods: The coastal state, which is still reeling from the massive devastation due to heavy downpours and flooding, is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall today. Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, predicts IMD scientists. The weather forecasting agency issued orange alert for districts like Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, etc, for Friday, August 30.

Here is a complete update on IMD weather forecast of Gujarat.

Gujarat weather today

-Several parts of the state are likely to witness moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers on Friday, August 30. THe weather forecasting agency has also issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall till August 31.

-In the wake of the a storm warning issued for the district, Kutch Collector Amit Arora issued a public advisory for the locals.

-"Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers very likelyat most places in all the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli."

-"At most places in all the districts of Saurashtra Kutch namelySurendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch and in Diu," said IMD in its latest weather bulletin.

-The IMD has issued orange alert for “the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka and in Kutch.”

-Other districts of the region, including “Rajkot, Junagadh, Morbi, etc.”, are kept under yellow alert. In isolated places, these districts are likely to receive heavy rains.

The weather forecasting agency has issued yellow and orange alert for a few Gujarat districts today.

-The deep depression, lying 60 km northwest of Bhuj, 80 km northeast of Naliya, is moving at the speed of 3 km/hour. The deep depression is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra and Kutch, according to IMD Scientist Ramashray Yadav.

-"The districts covered under this are Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagarh, Dwarka, and Kutch. Tomorrow, a heavy rainfall warning will be issued for Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka, and Kutch districts," ANI quoted Yadav.

-The rescue operation is underway in several areas hit by flooding and heavy rainfall. Following a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army have been deployed to conduct the rescue operations in the worst-affected areas.

-"In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 07:41 AM IST
Gujarat floods news: Extremely heavy rains to pound Saurashtra, Kutch today | 10 points

