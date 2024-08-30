Gujarat flood news: After massive devastation due to severe flood, several parts of Gujarat are likely to receive more rainfall today.

Gujarat floods: The coastal state, which is still reeling from the massive devastation due to heavy downpours and flooding, is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall today. Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, predicts IMD scientists. The weather forecasting agency issued orange alert for districts like Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, etc, for Friday, August 30.

Gujarat weather today -Several parts of the state are likely to witness moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers on Friday, August 30. THe weather forecasting agency has also issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall till August 31.

-In the wake of the a storm warning issued for the district, Kutch Collector Amit Arora issued a public advisory for the locals.

-"Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers very likelyat most places in all the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli."

-"At most places in all the districts of Saurashtra Kutch namelySurendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch and in Diu," said IMD in its latest weather bulletin.

-The IMD has issued orange alert for “the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka and in Kutch."

-Other districts of the region, including “Rajkot, Junagadh, Morbi, etc.", are kept under yellow alert. In isolated places, these districts are likely to receive heavy rains.

-The deep depression, lying 60 km northwest of Bhuj, 80 km northeast of Naliya, is moving at the speed of 3 km/hour. The deep depression is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra and Kutch, according to IMD Scientist Ramashray Yadav.

-"The districts covered under this are Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagarh, Dwarka, and Kutch. Tomorrow, a heavy rainfall warning will be issued for Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka, and Kutch districts," ANI quoted Yadav.

-The rescue operation is underway in several areas hit by flooding and heavy rainfall. Following a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army have been deployed to conduct the rescue operations in the worst-affected areas.