Gujarat government on Monday transferred Rajkot Police Commissioner and Civic Chief after at least 27 people lost their lives in a massive fire at the TRP gaming zone on Saturday.

Amid outcry over a massive fire at a gaming zone in Rajkot in which 27 people died, the Gujarat government on Monday transferred the civic chief, police commissioner and two other IPS officers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has replaced Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava with 1999 batch IPS officer Brijesh Kumar Jha.

Jha served as a special commissioner of police, sector 2, Ahmedabad city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government also transferred Vidhi Choudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration, Traffic and Crime) to Rajkot City, and Sudhirkumar J Desai, DCP-Zone 2, Rajkot.

Chaoudhry has been replaced by 2010-batch Mahendra Bagria. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Bhargava, Chaudhary and Desai have been kept waiting for a posting.

Whereas, Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Anand Babulal Patel has also been replaced with DP Desai.

Several children were among those who died in a fire at TRP gaming zone in Rajkot on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, three people have been arrested in the case.

On Sunday, the police arrested one of the partners, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and the entertainment facility's manager, Nitin Jain. Rahul Rathod was arrested on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police have registered an FIR against six partners of the TRP game zone on charges of culpable homicide not amounting.

As per the FIR, the accused persons erected a 50-metre wide and 60-metre long structure with the height of a two to three-storey building using metal sheet fabrication to create a game zone.

The High Court has termed the incident a prima facie "man-made disaster". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Slamming Rajkot civic body, Gujarat High Court bench of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan Desai questioned whether the municipal corporation sat over the fire safety orders passed earlier on a PIL for 18 months.

The court also said the structures set up by the game zone operator cannot be branded as 'temporary structures', adding, "We do not have faith in the state machinery now." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!