In one of the finest examples of sustainable development, Gujarat's Surat has got a road that is made up of steel waste. The steel slag road has been built by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India with CSIR India (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and government think tank Niti Aayog.

India's first ever 'steel slag road' was laid by @AMNSIndia in collaboration with @CSIR_IND. We are happy to facilitate a roadmap for the National Highway development. It's a proud moment to be a part of this prestigious project that uses 100% processed steel slags in all layers pic.twitter.com/oSZLVIsqTT — ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (@AMNSIndia) March 15, 2022

Here's all you need to know about Gujarat's steel road:

The unique road has come up in the city of Surat in Gujarat at the Hazira Industrial Area.

The road has been built with 1000% processed steel slag. Steel slag is a major concern for steel industries as it is considered a waste material. The disposal of metallurgical and metal-processing waste in landfills is particularly hazardous for the environment. Processed steel slag aggregate exhibits great potential as a replacement for natural construction material.

The experimented project is a 1 KM long road and has six lanes.

The thickness of the road has also been reduced by 30%

So far the road has proven to be a strong one. More than 1,000 trucks, 18 to 30 every day are passing with tons of weight on the steel road.

Every year millions of tonnes of steel waste are produced by different plants around the country go to landfills. Now, this unique experiment will not only utilize an unused resource but will also make more durable roads.

