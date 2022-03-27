Gujarat gets India's first 'steel road'. 5 points

Gujarat gets India's first 'steel road'. 5 points1 min read . 07:23 AM IST
The unique road has come up in the city of Surat in Gujarat at the Hazira Industrial Area. The road has been built with 1000% processed steel slag
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The unique road has come up in the city of Surat in Gujarat at the Hazira Industrial Area. The road has been built with 1000% processed steel slag
In one of the finest examples of sustainable development, Gujarat's Surat has got a road that is made up of steel waste. The steel slag road has been built by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India with CSIR India (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and government think tank Niti Aayog.
In one of the finest examples of sustainable development, Gujarat's Surat has got a road that is made up of steel waste. The steel slag road has been built by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India with CSIR India (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and government think tank Niti Aayog.
Here's all you need to know about Gujarat's steel road:
Here's all you need to know about Gujarat's steel road:
Every year millions of tonnes of steel waste are produced by different plants around the country go to landfills. Now, this unique experiment will not only utilize an unused resource but will also make more durable roads.
Every year millions of tonnes of steel waste are produced by different plants around the country go to landfills. Now, this unique experiment will not only utilize an unused resource but will also make more durable roads.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!