Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today has stated that Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) declared an epidemic in Gujarat.

"Govt and private hospitals/medical colleges treating the disease will have to follow guidelines by Union Health Ministry as well as ICMR for screening, diagnosis & treatment," according to a statement by Gujarat CMO.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry in a letter to States and Union Territories asked to make Mucormycosis or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

"The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye Surgeons, ENT specialists, General Surgeon, Neurosurgeon, Dental Maxillofacial surgeon etc. and institution of Amphotericin B as an antifungal medicine. You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897," the letter read.





