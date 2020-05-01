Gujarat government employees to get full salary, pension for April

AHMEDABAD : Despite a massive fall in revenue during the coronavirus lockdown since March 25, the Gujarat government has decided to pay full salary to all its employees and pension for all pensioners for the month of April. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who handles the finance portfolio, said the government has earmarked ₹4,000 crore to pay salary and pension.

"Since a majority of businesses and industries are shut due to the lockdown, we are witnessing a huge dip in the income of the state. Our income from Goods and Service Tax has more or less stopped. Same is the case with our income from petrol and diesel (value added tax)," he said adding that it will not affect salary disbursals.

"Though there is a huge dip in our revenues, we have decided to pay full salary for the month of April to our 5.28 lakh state government employees. Similarly, full pension will be paid to 4.57 lakh retired employees. This is being made possible because of our efficient (financial) management," said Patel.

In total, Gujarat would be spending ₹2,600 crore towards salary and ₹1,400 crore for pension for April, he said.

Patel said the decision to earmark ₹4,000 crore towards one month's salary and pension was taken on Thursday during a high-level meet.

Gujarat, with 4395 cases and 214 deaths, is the second worst affected state due to COVID-19 in the country after Maharashtra.

