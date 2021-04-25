Gujarat govt announces free Covid-19 vaccination for all above 18 years

The Gujarat government on Sunday said that it will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, news agency PTI reported. After the Centre, earlier this week, announced that it would open vaccinations for all above the age of 18 years, several states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha governments have already announced that they would vaccinate all above 18 for free.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The official release also said, the state government will buy one crore doses of Covishield vaccine from Pune's Serum Institute of India and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad.

Around 6,000 government and private vaccination centres have been created across the state, where 1.13 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, of whom 19.3 lakh have received the second dose as well.

"The government has extended the vaccination campaign to the district and taluka levels in a planned manner and the chief minister directed the officials to make arrangements for vaccination of every eligible person in the age group of 18 to 45 years in the state," it said.

"Beneficiaries in this age group will have to register themselves online for the vaccine on the Cowin Portal starting April 28," the release added.

