The Gujarat government on Wednesday cancelled the state board examinations for class 12 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced this information today. Earlier, the Gujarat Board had decided to conduct Class 12 board exams from July 1.

Chudasama said, "Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board cancels class 12th board examination".

The decision to postpone Class 12th board exams in Gujarat came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Class 12 students on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Gujarat added 1,561 fresh Covid infections, taking the tally to 8,10,730 while 22 fatalities pushed the toll to 9,855.

Gujarat is now left with 29,015 active cases while the recovery rate stands at 95.21%.

Apart from Gujarat, the Haryana government has also decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board.

The State Board will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students and modalities for this will be worked out soon, Haryana's Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.

