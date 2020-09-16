Gujarat govt decides against reopening schools from Sep 21

AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat government has decided against reopening schools from September 21 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the state, minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday.

The state government took the decision "in the interest of students" during a cabinet meet presided over by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, the education minister said.

While announcing the "Unlock-4" guidelines earlier this month, the Centre had clarified that the final call to reopen schools from September 21 for Classes 9 to 12 will be taken by respective states, Chudasama told reporters.

As per the Centre's SOPs, students can visit schools to take guidance from teachers from September 21 with their parents' permission, he said.

"The Centre had clarified that it's not compulsory for states to implement these SOPs from September 21. There is a risk of transmission of the virus if students gather at one place. It is not advisable for students to visit schools in the present situation," the minister said.

Hence, the state government has decided not to reopen schools from September 21 and appropriate decision will be taken once the situation improves, he said, adding that online education will continue in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated