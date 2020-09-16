Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Gujarat govt decides against reopening schools from Sep 21
Nearly 20 lakh students appeared in the MP board exams this year with approximately 11.5 lakh students appearing in the Class 12 board examinations 2018 or Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2018.

Gujarat govt decides against reopening schools from Sep 21

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST PTI

  • There is a risk of transmission of the virus if students gather at one place, hence, the state government has decided not to reopen schools from September 21, minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said
  • As per the Centre's SOPs, students can visit schools to take guidance from teachers from September 21

AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat government has decided against reopening schools from September 21 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the state, minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday.

The Gujarat government has decided against reopening schools from September 21 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the state, minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday.

The state government took the decision "in the interest of students" during a cabinet meet presided over by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, the education minister said.

The state government took the decision "in the interest of students" during a cabinet meet presided over by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, the education minister said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

While announcing the "Unlock-4" guidelines earlier this month, the Centre had clarified that the final call to reopen schools from September 21 for Classes 9 to 12 will be taken by respective states, Chudasama told reporters.

As per the Centre's SOPs, students can visit schools to take guidance from teachers from September 21 with their parents' permission, he said.

"The Centre had clarified that it's not compulsory for states to implement these SOPs from September 21. There is a risk of transmission of the virus if students gather at one place. It is not advisable for students to visit schools in the present situation," the minister said.

Hence, the state government has decided not to reopen schools from September 21 and appropriate decision will be taken once the situation improves, he said, adding that online education will continue in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated