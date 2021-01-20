OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat govt decides to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam': CM
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (ANI Photo )
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (ANI Photo )

Gujarat govt decides to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam': CM

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 11:27 AM IST PTI

Gujarat govt decides to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam': CM

The Gujarat government has decided to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam', Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.

The state government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit, which is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and different parts of Saurashtra, to 'Kamalam', Rupani told reporters on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump's parting gifts to Biden: Roaring stocks, a weaker dollar, tons of debt

2 min read . 12:52 PM IST
The arrival of mass vaccination campaigns in the US and Europe had brought hope that the end of the pandemic was in sight.

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
The consolidated profit after tax of TCL in the December quarter rose 4.28% from a year earlier to ₹309 crore.

Government to exit Tata Communications; may garner around 8,000 crore

2 min read . 12:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jalpaiguri accident: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia

1 min read . 12:08 PM IST

"The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to its name one thinks of China. So we have given it the name 'Kamalam'," he said.

Asked why the name 'Kamalam' has been given to the fruit, Rupani said, "Farmers say it looks like lotus and that is the reason we have named it 'Kamalam'."

Notably, 'Kamal', or lotus, is the poll symbol of the BJP and Gujarat party unit headquarters is named Shri Kamalam.

There is nothing political behind renaming of the fruit, Rupani said.

The fruit is found in arid areas of the state and it is known for its nutritional value, like it also helps in increasing the hemoglobin, Rupani said in reply to question on the need to rename it.

The CM also said it is the most expensive fruit available in the market at this time.

The change in nomenclature of the fruit is yet to find its way among the masses and farmers.

Ahmedabad-based housewife Gayatri Vyas, who regularly eats the fruit for its nutritional value, said she is not aware that its has been changed as it is available as 'dragon fruit' only in markets.

The fruit comes from several different cactus species and is recommended to be eaten as it can boost immunity.

Lately, cultivators from some of the state's arid regions like Kutch have largely taken up farming of this fruit.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout