Gujarat govt eases Covid-19 curbs, raises guest limit in weddings to 200

Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Monday eased a COVID-19 restriction related to wedding functions in open spaces and allowed 200 guests in place of the earlier limit of 100, officials said.

A Gujarat government release said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and will be applicable from November 3.

It said guests must wear masks and follow all norms, including social distancing, in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak while attending such gatherings.

The upper limit for guests at functions held in closed spaces like halls will be 50 per cent of capacity, the release said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 875 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing its tally to 1,74,679, the state health department said.

The state recorded the death of four more COVID-19 patients, pushing the toll to 3,728, it said.

At the same time, 1,004 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recovered cases to 1,58,251, said the department in a release.

It further said a total of 52,880 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of samples tested so far to 61,57,811.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via