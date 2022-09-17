Gujarat Govt employees join mass casual leave stir despite unions calling it off

Gujarat Govt employees join mass casual leave stir despite unions calling it off3 min read . 05:28 PM IST
Umbrella union bodies had on Friday called off the stir, stating that the state government has accepted most of their demands
Despite their association leaders agreeing to the government announcement made in lieu of the demands, thousands of employees of the Gujarat government, including school teachers, joined the 'mass casual leave' protest across the state on Saturday demanding implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS).
These Union represent teachers, panchayat health workers, revenue workers and have been agitating for the re-introduction of the old pension scheme in the state.
Bhikhabhai Patel, leader Rashtriya Samyukt Morcha, said that they were satisfied with government's announcement and the member unions will avoid the mass CL program on Saturday.
"Though our demand for OPS has not been accepted, we are happy that employees who had joined before 2005 will now get benefits under that scheme. This decision by the government will benefit nearly 70,000 state government employees," Patel added.
The umbrella union bodies had on Friday called off the stir, stating that the state government has accepted most of their demands, but the district-level unions claimed that the government has not considered their main demand for OPS.
State Education Minister of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani announced that workers who had joined before April 2005 will get advantages of the General Provident Fund and old pension scheme rather than that of the new pension scheme.
"Moreover, as sought by unions, the state government's contribution in CPF (contributory provident fund) has now been increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent. In case of an employee's death, the state will give a family pension as per the rules formed by the Union government in 2009," said Vaghani.
He also said that the decision on old pension scheme will be taken at the right time as it is a policy matter.
Medical allowance was also increased from ₹300 to ₹1,000 and implementing all the pending allowances on the lines of Central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission, said Vaghani.
In case of an employee's death during service period, the state government will now pay a lump sum compensation of ₹14 lakh instead of current ₹8 lakhs to the family.
English paper will be removed from the departmental exams for getting promotions, the education Minister concluded.
"Our main demand was OPS and this issue was not resolved by the state government on Friday. This issue affects each and every employee of the state and hence, they have decided to join the mass CL stir today," said Mahesh Mori, convenor of Rashtriya Samyukt Morcha, Saurashtra region.
Nearly 7,000 government teachers were on leave on Saturday in Bhavnagar district alone, he said.
Unions representing teachers, panchayat health workers and revenue employees have been protesting since some time for the reintroduction of the OPS in the state.
In Gandhinagar, a large number of disgruntled employees had taken out a rally in Old Sachivalaya campus and stayed away from work.
"Our union leaders had called off the stir saying all our demands were met. But, our main demand for OPS is still standing. The government has agreed to give OPS only to employees who have joined service before 2005, while most of us have joined after 2005," a protesting employee said.
In Kutch, nearly 8,000 government employees, mostly school teachers, did not go to work to register their protest. "Since our main demand for OPS has not been accepted, we have decided to continue with the mass CL stir today. In Kutch district, nearly 8,000 employees, including teachers, are on leave today," said Jakhrabhai Kerashiya of Kutch Prathmik Shaikshik Mahasangh.
After a meeting with five ministers of the BJP government on Friday, Samyukt Karmachari Morcha president Digvijaysinh Jadeja and Rashtriya Samyukt Morcha president Bhikhabhai Patel had said the mass leave stir had been called off as the government had accepted majority of their demands, except reintroduction of OPS.
The state government on Friday announced that employees who had joined service before April 2005 will get benefits of the General Provident Fund and old pension scheme.
