Gujarat reported 548 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, crossing the 500-mark for the first time after more than six-and-a-half months, raising its overall tally to 8,30,505, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state.
The state had last reported more than 500 cases at 544 on June 10. On June 9, 644 coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat.
Gujarat has witnessed a sharp jump in its daily Covid-19 cases over the last few days, recording 177 infections on Sunday, 204 on Monday, 394 on Tuesday and now 548.
As against 548 new cases, only 65 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which pushed up the state's tally of active cases to 1,902.
As many as 11 patients are critical, said the department in a release. The death toll rose to 10,116 with one more fatality during the day.
With 278 new cases, Ahmedabad district has recorded an over five-fold jump in daily infections in the last four days, according to state health department.