Gujarat government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions till 7 January as the state logged highest daily cases since June, health minister Rushikesh Patel said on Thursday.

Further, Patel said the state government has identified 35 lakh children who fall in the age group of 15-18 and is planning a campaign to vaccinate them with Covaxin, starting January 3.

Gujarat reported 548 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, crossing the 500-mark for the first time after more than six-and-a-half months, raising its overall tally to 8,30,505, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state.

The state had last reported more than 500 cases at 544 on June 10. On June 9, 644 coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat.

Gujarat has witnessed a sharp jump in its daily Covid-19 cases over the last few days, recording 177 infections on Sunday, 204 on Monday, 394 on Tuesday and now 548.

As against 548 new cases, only 65 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which pushed up the state's tally of active cases to 1,902.

As many as 11 patients are critical, said the department in a release. The death toll rose to 10,116 with one more fatality during the day.

With 278 new cases, Ahmedabad district has recorded an over five-fold jump in daily infections in the last four days, according to state health department.

Meanwhile, Surat recorded 80 new cases, followed by Vadodara at 39, Anand 23, Rajkot 27 and Kheda 21 cases, among other districts.

Gujarat has also reported 19 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 from four districts, raising their overall tally to 97.

