Gujarat govt extends night curfew in four major cities till Feb-end

The Gujarat government on Monday announced that the night curfew imposed in four major cities of the state – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot – will be extended till end of this month, in order to curb spread of nocel coronavirus.

"Night curfew will be imposed in four metro cities of Gujarat from midnight to 6 am from 16th to 28th February, " said Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department.

The night curfew was earlier imposed till 15 February.

However, the duration of the night curfew has been curtailed by an hour, from 11 pm-6 am to 12 am to 6 am, he said.

The government had imposed the night curfew in these four cities following a spike in COVID-19 cases after Diwali in November. It had later announced that the night curfew would continue till 15 February, but reduced the curfew timing by one hour to 10 pm and 6 am.

The announcement also comes amid the news of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani testing positive for Covid-19 after he fainted in a rally yesterday.

He has mild symptoms and his condition is stable, the Ahmedabad-based medical facility said on Monday.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The CM will undergo regular medical checkup and will be given treatment as per the requirement. He will be discharged as per the decision of doctors, said a senior doctor of the hospital.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 247 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,65,244, the state Health department said.

With one more person succumbing to the viral infection in Ahmedabad, the state's overall toll went up to 4,401, it said.

A total of 270 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,59,104, the department said in a release. The state is now left with 1,739 active cases.

