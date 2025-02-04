The Gujarat government has formed a panel to assess the need for an Uniform Civil Code and prepare a draft for the same. The announcement comes mere days after Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to implement UCC.

“To prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and create the law, a 5-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai has been constituted. The committee will submit its report to the state government in 45 days, based on which the government will take a decision,” said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The five-member committee will also include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff. The Gujarat government is set to take a decision about the implementation of UCC following its report.

Opposition fumes Opposition leaders have since questioned the decision — with the Congress and AAP accusing the BJP government of using UCC to ‘divert attention’.

“Centre, Gujarat government has failed on inflation, unemployment. They are trying to divert the issues by going to form a committee on UCC. There should be same justice are different for rich and poor. Uniform service code, uniform health code, uniform education code are rather required,” insisted Congress leader Manish Doshi.

“Why UCC is being brought by the BJP? There is inflation, farmers are anguished, unemployment is there. They are doing this as election is there... We will be seeing the provisions of UCC. We will oppose the UCC,” added state AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi.

‘Uttarakhant presents a model for the country’ CM Patel insisted that during a press conference on Tuesday that his government remained committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of implementing the UCC across the country.

State government officials have indicated that the panel will examine various aspects related to the UCC while preparing its report. The committee will also take views of the people from different walks of life and meet religious leaders, including Muslim leaders, to prepare the report.

“The UCC implemented by the Uttarakhand government presented a model before the country because it protects the customs and traditions of tribals. Our (Union) Home Minister Amit Shah has also clarified in Jharkhand that UCC will protect the traditions followed by tribals,” added Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

