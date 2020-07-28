Home >News >India >Gujarat govt raises fine for not wearing mask to Rs500
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Photo: ANI)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Photo: ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2020, 12:41 PM IST PTI

AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat government has increased the fine for not wearing face mask and spitting in public places in the state to Rs500 from Rs200 announced earlier.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday, the government said in a release.

Except for some parts of the state like the municipal limits of Ahmedabad and Surat, the government had earlier fixed Rs200 as fine for not wearing face mask. This will be increased to Rs500 starting August 1, the release said.

In areas falling under the Ahmedabad and Surat municipal limits, the fine for not wearing face mask in public places has already been increased to Rs500.

The government has also ensured that face masks are made available to citizens easily and at low prices, the release said.

All the Amul milk parlours in the state will sell simple face masks for Rs2 each, it added.

On Monday, Gujarat reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, taking the statewide tally to 56,874. The state has so far reported 2,348 deaths due to the disease.

