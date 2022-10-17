Gujarat govt reduces VAT on PNG, CNG by 10%, says Minister Jitu Vaghani

Gujarat govt reduces VAT on PNG, CNG by 10%, says Minister Jitu Vaghani1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
- As per details, the CNG prices in Ahmedabad is ₹83.9, while in Gandhinagar, its ₹82.16 per kilogram.
Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani on 17 October announced that the state government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG by 10 per cent.
As per details by mypetrolprice.com, the CNG prices in Ahmedabad is ₹83.9, while in Gandhinagar. its ₹82.16 per kilogram.
Following the reduction in average CNG prices, the consumers can benefit from ₹6 to 7 per kg, while those using PNG can save ₹5 to 6 per kg.
The recent development comes ahead of the Assembly Elections announcement this year. Though the EC announced poll dates for Himachal Pradesh, it is yet to announce the schedule for Gujarat.
Meanwhile, the CNG and cooking gas prices piped to household kitchens in the national capital were hiked by ₹3 each on 8 October to cope with rising input natural gas prices.
Since March, this is the 14th increase in price, as rates were last hiked by ₹2 per kg on 21 May. During this period, the CNG price has risen by ₹22.60 per kg and since 2021, CNG prices have increased by ₹35.21 per kg or 80 percent, according to data compiled by PTI.
