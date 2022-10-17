Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Gujarat govt reduces VAT on PNG, CNG by 10%, says Minister Jitu Vaghani

Gujarat govt reduces VAT on PNG, CNG by 10%, says Minister Jitu Vaghani

1 min read . 05:10 PM ISTLivemint
Representative image 

  • As per details, the CNG prices in Ahmedabad is 83.9, while in Gandhinagar, its 82.16 per kilogram.

Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani on 17 October announced that the state government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG by 10 per cent.

As per details by mypetrolprice.com, the CNG prices in Ahmedabad is 83.9, while in Gandhinagar. its 82.16 per kilogram.

Following the reduction in average CNG prices, the consumers can benefit from 6 to 7 per kg, while those using PNG can save 5 to 6 per kg.

ALSO READ: IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi by 3 per kg; Check latest rate in Delhi-NCR

The recent development comes ahead of the Assembly Elections announcement this year. Though the EC announced poll dates for Himachal Pradesh, it is yet to announce the schedule for Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the CNG and cooking gas prices piped to household kitchens in the national capital were hiked by 3 each on 8 October to cope with rising input natural gas prices.

Since March, this is the 14th increase in price, as rates were last hiked by 2 per kg on 21 May. During this period, the CNG price has risen by 22.60 per kg and since 2021, CNG prices have increased by 35.21 per kg or 80 percent, according to data compiled by PTI.

