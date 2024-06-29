Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft to increase AI presence in State

The government of Gujarat, entered into an MoU to establish and promote an “AI Cluster” to foster innovation and collaboration among financial institutions at Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City, said the press release.

PTI
First Published08:50 PM IST
AI Center will focus on key technologies such as machine learning, cognitive services and bot services
AI Center will focus on key technologies such as machine learning, cognitive services and bot services(REUTERS)

The Gujarat government on Saturday signed memorandums of understanding with software giants IBM and Microsoft, and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) for promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence technologies in the state.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a government release said. IBM and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, entered into an MoU to establish and promote an “AI Cluster” to foster innovation and collaboration among financial institutions at Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City, it said.

Microsoft and the Department of Science and Technology signed an MoU to establish an Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence in GIFT City. The AI Center will focus on key technologies such as machine learning, cognitive services and bot services.

The department also signed another MoU with NASSCOM to enhance AI capabilities in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized futuristic technology to propel India towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, chief minister Patel said. "Our aim is to keep Gujarat among the top industrial states by promoting futuristic technology such as AI,” he said.

“Gujarat has emerged as a global gateway to the future. In response to the growing demand for skilled workforce in emerging industries leveraging advanced technologies, the state government has launched the Up Skilling Industry Ready Talent Program under the IT and ITES policy," the CM added.

Sandeep Patel, Managing Director of IBM India-South Asia, said AI is a “pivotal need of the hour” and would be a driving force for India's development.

Through IBM's advanced AI platform and cloud infrastructure, fintech firms in GIFT City can develop actionable AI software, bolstering their ability to provide AI-driven digital solutions across the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors. Additionally, IBM will collaborate on developing AI curriculum for state schools and universities, the release said.

This program has invited expressions of interest from universities and course providers across the state to participate in training youth in deep technology. IBM, NVidia, AWS, TCS, and L&T Edutech have committed to providing courses under this initiative, the release added.

Additionally, four state universities – GTU, IITRAM, P.D.E.U and Ganpat University – have joined as aggregators, it said. Through these efforts, Gujarat aims to train 25,000 students in deep technology courses over three years.

