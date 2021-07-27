The Gujarat government will provide a monthly financial aide of ₹2,000 to children who have lost a parent to COVID-19. The financial assistance would be provided under Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna.

The scheme would be launched on August 2, wherein the money would be transferred to the bank accounts of these children.

Earlier, the state government had announced to provide monthly assistance of ₹4,000 to children who had lost both their parents to the disease. The monthly pension would be provided till they turn 21. It also said if they chose to go for higher studies after the age of 21, they would receive ₹6,000 per month till they turn 24.

At least 776 children, who were orphaned due to COVID-19, received the first monthly instalment of ₹4,000 each under the Bal Seva Yojna, earlier this month.

The state government has now decided to extend the benefit of this scheme to children who have lost one of their parents to COVID-19, said Sunaina Tomar, additional chief secretary of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, in a written communication to district collectors.

On August 2, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will launch this scheme for such children, by transferring the first monthly instalment of ₹2,000 into the bank accounts of each beneficiary child identified by the authorities, Tomar stated in the letter.

She further asked the district collectors to open bank accounts for eligible children within three days.

(With inputs from agencies)

