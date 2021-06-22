1 min read.Updated: 22 Jun 2021, 02:15 PM ISTLivemint
Among the targets are: increase in the use of e-vehicles in the state in coming four years, make Gujarat a hub for e-vehicles and various materials related to it, encourage young startups and investors in the filed of electric mobility
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday released the Electric Vehicle Policy 2021. Informing about the decision, the state Department of Information said: "With an aim to witness 2 lakh electric vehicles on the roads of Gujarat in next 4 years, Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani declares Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021."
