Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday released the Electric Vehicle Policy 2021. Informing about the decision, the state Department of Information said: "With an aim to witness 2 lakh electric vehicles on the roads of Gujarat in next 4 years, Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani declares Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021."

Highlights of Gujarat's e-vehicle policy

Increase in the use of e-vehicles in the State in coming 4 years

Make Gujarat a hub for e-vehicles and various materials related to it

Encourage young startups and investors in the field of electric mobility

Control air pollution and keep environment safe

Currently 278 charging stations are available in the State for the charging of e-vehicles. Infrastructure for new 250 charging stations to come up, which takes total tally to 528

Petrol pumps will be given approval for establishing charging stations

Charging facilities to come up at housing and commercial infrastructures

E-vehicle registered at Gujarat RTO will be exempted from registration fee, within four years, fuel worth 5 crore rupees will be saved

Minimum 6 lakh ton CO2 emission will be reduced

Subsidy up to Rs. 20 thousand for 2 wheelers, 50 thousand for 3 wheelers and up to 1.5 lakh for 4 wheelers will be directly credited to bank accounts through DBT

Gujarat will give double the amount of subsidy than any other state for e-vehicle on per kilowatt

Gujarat government will encourage and give subsidy to e-vehicle purchasers along with benefits from Government of India’s Fame -2 scheme to encourage e-vehicles

An era of environment friendly transportation to come in Gujarat.



