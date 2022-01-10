‘Gujarat has been the go-to state for foreign investors’

Under the Industrial Policy 2015, the state government had decided to assist with reimbursement of Net SGST as a general incentive scheme with balanced regional growth and inclusive development. Under our latest Industrial policy of 2020, we took a bold decision by becoming the first state to de-link incentives from SGST. Also, up to 12% of fixed capital investment is being given to large industries for setting up manufacturing operations in the state in form of capital subsidies. So we are already quite ahead in providing the incentives and will continue to do so as long as it benefits the state and its people.