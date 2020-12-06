Subscribe
Gujarat has started preparations for covid-19 vaccination: CM Vijay Rupani
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat has started preparations for covid-19 vaccination: CM Vijay Rupani

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST ANI

Around 3.96 lakh healthcare workers, including 2.71 lakh govt doctors, nurses, and lab technicians as well as 1.25 lakh doctors, nurses, lab technicians and employees of private hospitals engaged in the Covid-19 duty will be given the first priority, the Gujarat CM said

RAJKOT (GUJARAT) : Gujarat has started preparations for the COVID-19 vaccination, which would start with around 3.96 lakh healthcare workers, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Saturday.

"The Gujarat government has put together a cold chain infrastructure to store and transport the COVID-19 vaccine and made lists of priority beneficiaries. The first priority will be given to healthcare workers," he said while addressing the convocation ceremony at Marwadi University on Saturday.

"Around 3.96 lakh healthcare workers, including 2.71 lakh government doctors, nurses, and lab technicians as well as 1.25 lakh doctors, nurses, lab technicians and employees of private hospitals engaged in the COVID-19 duty will be given the first priority. People who will be vaccinated will be notified in advance through SMS about the date, time, and place," he added.

He further said permanent refrigeration facility is available across 2,189 Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres. "The Union government has provided 150 out of 169 ice-lined refrigerators. The state will also arrange for 30 deep freezers," he said.

Meanwhile, the CM gave gold medals to the toppers during the convocation ceremony.

