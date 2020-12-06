Gujarat has started preparations for covid-19 vaccination: CM Vijay Rupani

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.04:34 PM IST
ANI
Around 3.96 lakh healthcare workers, including 2.71 lakh govt doctors, nurses, and lab technicians as well as 1.25 lakh doctors, nurses, lab technicians and employees of private hospitals engaged in the Covid-19 duty will be given the first priority, the Gujarat CM said
"The Gujarat government has put together a cold chain infrastructure to store and transport the COVID-19 vaccine and made lists of priority beneficiaries. The first priority will be given to healthcare workers," he said while addressing the convocation ceremony at Marwadi University on Saturday.
"Around 3.96 lakh healthcare workers, including 2.71 lakh government doctors, nurses, and lab technicians as well as 1.25 lakh doctors, nurses, lab technicians and employees of private hospitals engaged in the COVID-19 duty will be given the first priority. People who will be vaccinated will be notified in advance through SMS about the date, time, and place," he added.
He further said permanent refrigeration facility is available across 2,189 Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres. "The Union government has provided 150 out of 169 ice-lined refrigerators. The state will also arrange for 30 deep freezers," he said.
Meanwhile, the CM gave gold medals to the toppers during the convocation ceremony.