The Gujarat High Court on Sunday initiated a suo motu PIL over the coronavirus situation in the state. The PIL was heard by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav D Karia. "We're not satisfied with govt's policy. Something needs to be corrected so that people can do something about this pandemic. Court also says that it will meet next on Thursday, 15th April to check what actions are taken by govt," Gujarat High Court said.

Chief Justice Vikram Nath also suggested ways to control rise in cases. "Number of people at weddings be capped at 50, make booth at housing societies to check people's health, take help of religious centers that can provide covid care centre/isolation facility," he said.

Gujarat HC hears suo motu PIL on #COVID19: HC says - We're not satisfied with govt's policy. Something needs to be corrected so that people can do something about this pandemic. Court also says that it will meet next on Thursday, 15th April to check what actions are taken by govt — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Earlier through an oral order, Chief Justice Vikram Nath directed the high court registry to register a fresh suo motu PIL titled "In Re : Uncontrolled upsurge and serious management issues in COVID control".

The chief justice said that "news channels are flooded with the harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties and unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure".

Gujarat reported 5,469 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, its biggest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, which took its caseload to 3,47,495, the health department said.

The death toll due to the virus went up to 4,800 as 54 patients succumbed to the infection during the day. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 27,568.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via