Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal in defamation case today1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:16 AM IST
Defamation case: Justice Hemant Prachchhak will now hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the order of Surat Sessions court declining to stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.
Gujarat High Court will hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the order of the Surat Sessions court declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark today, April 29.
