Gujarat High Court rules that stay on Franklin e-voting process continues

The court ruled that the stay continues till Sebi's forensic audit report comes out in public domain. Mint had reported on 2 June that the market regulator has ordered an audit in the six debt schemes shut down by Franklin Templeton. The audit being done by Choksi and Choksi is whether the investments were made in best interest of the investors, investment rationale, whether the fund's investments met fiduciary requirements, failure of risk management measures if any.