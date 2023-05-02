Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on 'Modi surname' defamation case today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging his conviction in criminal defamation over Modi's 'surname' remark will be heard today (2 May) in Gujarat High Court.
On 25 April, Gandhi moved the Gujarat High Court challenging the Surat Sessions court verdict that rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.
The former Congress party chief moved to the high court after the Surat Court rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case.
Additional sessions judge Robin P Mogera had cited Gandhi's stature as an MP and said he should have been more careful. He cited prima facie evidence and observations of the trial court and said it transpires that Gandhi made certain derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from comparing people with the same surname with thieves.
Mogera said the surname of the complainant in the case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Purnesh Modi, is also Modi. "...the complainant is [also an] ex-minister and involved in public life and such defamatory remarks would have certainly harmed his reputation and caused him pain and agony in society," he said.
Rahul Gandhi was a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad but was disqualified after a lower court in Surat sentenced him to two years in jail on March 23 under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case filed by Purnesh Modi.
The case pertained to a remark Rahul Gandhi made using the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?".
After the judgment of the Surat Court, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP. As per the Supreme Court's ruling, any MP or MLA is automatically disqualified if convicted and sentenced to two years or more.
Gandhi also vacated his bungalow on 12, Tughlaq Lane in Delhi after his disqualification from Lok Sabha and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence.
Gandhi also vacated his bungalow on 12, Tughlaq Lane in Delhi after his disqualification from Lok Sabha and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence.