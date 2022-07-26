Gujarat hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 211 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 01:40 PM IST
Gujarat hooch tragedy: Five people from Dhandhuka taluka of neighbouring Ahmedabad district have also died during treatment since Monday
Gujarat hooch tragedy: Five people from Dhandhuka taluka of neighbouring Ahmedabad district have also died during treatment since Monday
Listen to this article
The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district has gone up to 21, officials said on Tuesday. The police control room in Botad confirmed that 16 people from the district have died so far.