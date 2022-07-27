Police launched an investigation and made six arrests after 51 people affected in Monday's incident in the state's adjoining districts of Ahmedabad and Botad were admitted to hospital, in addition to the deaths.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
At least 10 more people have died in Gujarat's Botad district after having drunk spurious liquor, taking the death toll to 38, state officials said on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
At least 10 more people have died in Gujarat's Botad district after having drunk spurious liquor, taking the death toll to 38, state officials said on Wednesday.
Police launched an investigation and three FIRs have been registered against 14 main culprits under sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, said Bhatia, adding six persons have been arrested by police so far.
Police launched an investigation and three FIRs have been registered against 14 main culprits under sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, said Bhatia, adding six persons have been arrested by police so far.
"Some of the hospitalised persons who were in critical condition passed away overnight," police official Ashok Kumar Yadav told Reuters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Some of the hospitalised persons who were in critical condition passed away overnight," police official Ashok Kumar Yadav told Reuters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"They had consumed methyl alcohol which was almost undiluted, believing it to be liquor."
"They had consumed methyl alcohol which was almost undiluted, believing it to be liquor."
What is hooch tragedy all about?
What is hooch tragedy all about?
Sales and consumption of alcohol are prohibited in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, except by those holding a government permit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sales and consumption of alcohol are prohibited in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, except by those holding a government permit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, popularly called hooch or country liquor, are common in India, where few drinkers can afford branded spirits.
Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, popularly called hooch or country liquor, are common in India, where few drinkers can afford branded spirits.
Methyl alcohol, also known as wood alcohol, is unsafe for human consumption and finds use in products from paint thinners to fuel, pesticides and anti-freeze, among others.
The liquor tragedy in Gujarat came to light on early Monday morning when some people living in Rojid village in Botad and other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala area and Botad towns after their health condition started deteriorating.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The liquor tragedy in Gujarat came to light on early Monday morning when some people living in Rojid village in Botad and other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala area and Botad towns after their health condition started deteriorating.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Home Department has formed a three-member committee, headed by senior IPS officer Subhash Trivedi, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report within three days, said a state government release.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Home Department has formed a three-member committee, headed by senior IPS officer Subhash Trivedi, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report within three days, said a state government release.
The other two members of the committee are Director of Prohibition and Excise MA Gandhi and Director of Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory HP Sanghvi. Police investigation so far has revealed a person named Jayesh aka Raju had stolen 600 liters of methyl alcohol from a godown in Ahmedabad where he works as a manager and then sold it to his Botad-based cousin Sanjay for ₹40,000 on July 25, said Bhatia.
The other two members of the committee are Director of Prohibition and Excise MA Gandhi and Director of Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory HP Sanghvi. Police investigation so far has revealed a person named Jayesh aka Raju had stolen 600 liters of methyl alcohol from a godown in Ahmedabad where he works as a manager and then sold it to his Botad-based cousin Sanjay for ₹40,000 on July 25, said Bhatia.
"Despite knowing that it's an industrial solvent, Sanjay sold that chemical to bootleggers of different villages of Botad. These bootleggers mixed water in that chemical and sold it to people as country-made liquor," said the DGP.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Despite knowing that it's an industrial solvent, Sanjay sold that chemical to bootleggers of different villages of Botad. These bootleggers mixed water in that chemical and sold it to people as country-made liquor," said the DGP.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As per an FIR lodged with the Barvala police station of Botad, the chemical-laced hooch was sold in pouches by bootleggers to several people on July 25 at Rojid, Ranpari, Chandarva, Devgana, Chokdi and some other villages.
As per an FIR lodged with the Barvala police station of Botad, the chemical-laced hooch was sold in pouches by bootleggers to several people on July 25 at Rojid, Ranpari, Chandarva, Devgana, Chokdi and some other villages.
The deceased included people from neighbouring Dhandhuka taluka of Ahmedabad district as they had come to Botad to consume liquor. At Rojid village of Barvala taluka, the epicentre of the tragedy, a bootlegger named Gajuben Vaddariya told the police that she had purchased 20 liters of methanol for ₹2,000 from one Pintu Devipujak and sold it to several people by mixing water in it, the FIR said.
The deceased included people from neighbouring Dhandhuka taluka of Ahmedabad district as they had come to Botad to consume liquor. At Rojid village of Barvala taluka, the epicentre of the tragedy, a bootlegger named Gajuben Vaddariya told the police that she had purchased 20 liters of methanol for ₹2,000 from one Pintu Devipujak and sold it to several people by mixing water in it, the FIR said.
"Blood samples of the deceased confirmed that they had consumed methanol. We have so far seized 460 liters of that chemical. Following a clampdown on the manufacturers of illegal liquor, bootleggers had decided to acquire this ready-made chemical from other sources and sell it as country-made liquor by just mixing water in it," said Bhatia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Blood samples of the deceased confirmed that they had consumed methanol. We have so far seized 460 liters of that chemical. Following a clampdown on the manufacturers of illegal liquor, bootleggers had decided to acquire this ready-made chemical from other sources and sell it as country-made liquor by just mixing water in it," said Bhatia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
During the day, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor along with Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva visited Sir Takhtsinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar and met those undergoing treatment.
During the day, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor along with Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva visited Sir Takhtsinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar and met those undergoing treatment.
Thakor demanded that the kin of each deceased be paid a compensation of ₹10 lakh and said the opposition party has sought an appointment with the Gujarat Governor to make a representation on this issue.
Thakor demanded that the kin of each deceased be paid a compensation of ₹10 lakh and said the opposition party has sought an appointment with the Gujarat Governor to make a representation on this issue.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also visited the hospital in Bhavnagar and attacked the BJP government claiming it has failed to strictly implement the liquor prohibition policy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also visited the hospital in Bhavnagar and attacked the BJP government claiming it has failed to strictly implement the liquor prohibition policy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kejriwal, who is touring Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year, demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased as well as those undergoing treatment.
Kejriwal, who is touring Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year, demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased as well as those undergoing treatment.
Gujarat Minister of Education Jitu Vaghani said this was not the time for politics. "At this time, people should stand besides those who are suffering," said the BJP leader.
Gujarat Minister of Education Jitu Vaghani said this was not the time for politics. "At this time, people should stand besides those who are suffering," said the BJP leader.