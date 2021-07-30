A video showing ants crawling on the face of a critical Covid-19 patient, who is also suffering from paralysis, at Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad (SSG) Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara has surfaced on social media.

It has prompted the hospital administration to order an inquiry into the matter.

Shot by a family member of the patient, the video shows her lying on an ICU bed on intubation. She is shaking her head to try and get rid of ants that are coming from the corner of her mouth near the feeding tube.

Upon seeing the ants, the person shooting the video can be heard complaining to a nurse, who tells him that due care was taken by the on-duty staff and the patient's mouth was also cleaned during the previous night.

As the video garnered attention on social media, an inquiry was ordered by the medical superintendent of the hospital, who assured of action if any negligence comes to light.

"All the staff have been given strict instructions to maintain high standards of hygiene and also remain alert in attending patients. The spillage of food from the pipe might have attracted the ants," said Dr Ranjan Aiyer, the superintendent.

"I have also ordered an inquiry into the incident and action will be taken if any lapses are found," he added.









