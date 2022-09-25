Home / News / India / Gujarat: Hydropower output of Sardar Sarovar dam doubles this year
Gujarat: Hydropower output of Sardar Sarovar dam doubles this year
2 min read.09:46 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The official data shows that the month of August has contributed the most to it. Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have received excess rainfall this monsoon season, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Around 2,142 million units (MUs) of hydropower have been generated by the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat's Narmada district due to good rainfall this year, nearly double as compared to the corresponding period last year, according to the news agency PTI.
The data shared by the Sardar Sarovar Nigam Limited (SSNNL) said that the Narmada river's total basin area of 97,410 sq km, a total of 85,858 sq km area lies in Madhya Pradesh and 9,894 sq km in Gujarat.
From the River Bed Power House (RBPH) turbines at the dam located in Kevadia, 2,142 MUs of electricity were produced till September 20 this year as compared to 1,129 MUs units till September end of 2021, as per PTI reports.
Of these 2,142 MUs, a total of 1,849 MUs were generated in the monsoon months of July, August, and September. August was the most productive month for the RBPH this year when it generated 901.298 MUs of power, the SSNNL data showed.
KR Parikh, Chief Engineer of SSNNL said that very good rainfall has led to a significantly higher amount of water released from Madhya Pradesh as compared to last year. An increase in the height of the dam since 2017 has also contributed to a rise in power generation," he added.
During the Financial Year 2021-22, the power generated was 923.7 MUs. In the entire 2021, the RBPH generated 1,265.28 MUs of electricity. The RBPH had achieved its all-time high power generation of 5,216.80 MUs in FY 2013-14, the data showed as quoted by PTI.
"We cannot say how long the inflow of water will continue from Madhya Pradesh and how long the overflow will continue. There is no such forecast, so we cannot say with certainty regarding RBPH power generation breaking the all-time record," he added.
Currently, the Sardar Sarovar Hydro Electric Project (SSHEP) comprises the RBPH and the Canal Head Power House (CHPH) with installed capacities of 1,200 MW and 250 MW respectively. The CHPH generated 589.3 MUs of power till September 20 this year, the data said.
