A total of 191 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported so far in IIM Ahmedabad. Out of these, 86 cases are reported in students, the campus authorities said in a statement.

Apart from them, four are faculty members, 46 are staff members (on-and off-campus), 19 are contractual staff and 41 are communal members and others, who also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Of the total positive cases, 54 are in quarantine while 137 have recovered form the virus.

The COVID-19 cases started surging at the IIM-A from the second week of March after a student tested positive on its campus after a gap of nearly a month.

Within ten days, ten more people tested positive, and the number went up to 46 by March 27, it said.

In the last 208 days, the institute had conducted 3,792 tests- both the rapid antigen and RT-PCR- for detection of coronavirus.

A senior official said most of the cases at the IIM-A are asymptomatic.

Visits to the campus are restricted and those coming to stay with the students or faculty from outside the campus are required to submit a self-declaration form and stay quarantined for a stipulatedtime, he said.

"We have crested an isolation dorm for positive persons. We are doing testing after contact tracing. We also carried outvaccination for most of our employees," said CAO, IIM-A, Manoj Bhatt.

Ahmedabad city is seeing a huge surge in coronavirus positive cases, reporting 601 new infections on Saturday, which took the overall tally to 65,377. The city now has 1,694 active cases, as per the civic body.

Besides the IIIM-A, the Gandhinagar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has also seen a rise in infections.

