Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: IIM-Ahmedabad reports 191 Covid-19 cases so far

Gujarat: IIM-Ahmedabad reports 191 Covid-19 cases so far

A file photo of IIM Ahmedabad. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 08:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Of the total positive cases, 54 are in quarantine while 137 have recovered from the virus
  • The COVID-19 cases started surging at the IIM-A from the second week of March after a student tested positive on its campus after a gap of nearly a month

A total of 191 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported so far in IIM Ahmedabad. Out of these, 86 cases are reported in students, the campus authorities said in a statement.

A total of 191 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported so far in IIM Ahmedabad. Out of these, 86 cases are reported in students, the campus authorities said in a statement.

Apart from them, four are faculty members, 46 are staff members (on-and off-campus), 19 are contractual staff and 41 are communal members and others, who also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Apart from them, four are faculty members, 46 are staff members (on-and off-campus), 19 are contractual staff and 41 are communal members and others, who also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Of the total positive cases, 54 are in quarantine while 137 have recovered form the virus.

The COVID-19 cases started surging at the IIM-A from the second week of March after a student tested positive on its campus after a gap of nearly a month.

Within ten days, ten more people tested positive, and the number went up to 46 by March 27, it said.

In the last 208 days, the institute had conducted 3,792 tests- both the rapid antigen and RT-PCR- for detection of coronavirus.

A senior official said most of the cases at the IIM-A are asymptomatic.

Visits to the campus are restricted and those coming to stay with the students or faculty from outside the campus are required to submit a self-declaration form and stay quarantined for a stipulatedtime, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

DGCA allocates 18,843 weekly departures for Summer Schedule 2021

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST

SpaceX Starship rocket test ends in another failure: Musk

1 min read . 08:16 PM IST

Delhi to increase beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in hospitals: Kejriwal

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST

Government inaugurates 22 new routes under RCS

1 min read . 08:01 PM IST

"We have crested an isolation dorm for positive persons. We are doing testing after contact tracing. We also carried outvaccination for most of our employees," said CAO, IIM-A, Manoj Bhatt.

Ahmedabad city is seeing a huge surge in coronavirus positive cases, reporting 601 new infections on Saturday, which took the overall tally to 65,377. The city now has 1,694 active cases, as per the civic body.

Besides the IIIM-A, the Gandhinagar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has also seen a rise in infections.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.