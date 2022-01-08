In the wake of the country witness incessant surge, the Gujarat government on Friday announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Gujarat notified that all political/social programs, weddings will have a maximum gathering of 400 people in open and that of 50 per cent of space capacity in closed venues. Only 100 persons have been allowed in funerals.

"Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants, with 75 per cent capacity, to function till 10 pm. 75 per cent capacity approved in government/private AC non-buses, 50 per cent capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. Educational institutions closed till Jan 31," Gujarat CMO informed.

High Court of Gujarat is also to function in virtual mode only till further orders, in view of rising COVID cases. As per the data of the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,346 active COVID cases in the state presently.

Additionally, Gujarat recorded 5,396 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday evening, as per the health department. To curb further spread of the infection, the government has asked schools to stop offline education for Classes 1 to 9 till January 31 and continue with only online lessons. Coaching centres for students of Class 9 upwards and those for post-graduate courses as well as competitive exams can run with 50 per cent capacity, the official release stated.

Across the state, sports complexes and stadiums are permitted to organise sports events without spectators, while cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums can operate with 50 per cent capacity. People associated with such commercial activities, including owners and employees, must be fully vaccinated, the government has said.

Public gardens in the state will be shut after 10 pm. The new guidelines mandate that not more than 400 persons are allowed to attend social, religious, educational, political or cultural events including weddings, while for funerals and last rites, the limit has been set at 100.

