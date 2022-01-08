Gujarat imposes night curfew, educational institutions closed till Jan 31

Additionally, Gujarat recorded 5,396 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday evening, as per the health department. To curb further spread of the infection, the government has asked schools to stop offline education for Classes 1 to 9 till January 31 and continue with only online lessons. Coaching centres for students of Class 9 upwards and those for post-graduate courses as well as competitive exams can run with 50 per cent capacity, the official release stated.